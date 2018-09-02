Malaysian film ‘Interchange’ grabs a trophy at Asia-Pacific Film Festival

Filmmaker Datuk Nancie Foo receiving the award for Interchange in Taipei. — Facebook/Nancie Foo pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 2 — Dain Iskandar Said’s 2016 thriller, Interchange, walked away with the Best Visual Effect award last night at the 58th Asia-Pacific Film Festival (APFF).

The film, Dain’s third and latest effort, had received two nominations at the festival held in Taipei, Taiwan on Aug 31 and Sept 1, including for Best Sound Effect.

Dain, no stranger to the APFF, had previously been nominated for Best Director for his second silver screen offering in Bunohan, which had also earned a nomination for Best Film in the 55th instalment of the festival.

His first ever feature film, the critically-acclaimed Dukun, has been the toast of the town since its release in April earlier this year after 12 long years of being shelved, eventually earning RM9.9 million at the box-office.

The international poster for Interchange. — Facebook/Interchange Film pic Interchange , starring Iedil Putra, Shaheizy Sam, Nadiya Nisa and Indonesian cast in Nicholas Saputra and Prisia Nasution had won four awards at the 29th Malaysia Film Festival.

It was a joyous occasion for the Malaysian camp, despite a second Malaysian film in Adiwiraku, failing to convert its nomination in the Best Story category into a win.

Meanwhile, at Saturday’s award ceremony, Garth Davis’ Australian drama Lion, won the festival’s top honour for Best Feature Film.

Amir Ali Danaei of Iran took home the Best Actor award for his role in Appendix while Best Actress was won by Teresa Mo from Hong Kong for Tomorrow Is Another Day.

Myanmar-born Taiwanese director Midi Zhao meanwhile won Best Director for The Road to Mandalay.