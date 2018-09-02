Dr M’s call to appoint Rahim Noor as peace mediator, says Anwar

Anwar said he has chosen to move on with life and focus on saving the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said it was up to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to appoint Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Noor, who had once beaten him up, as facilitator for peace talks between Thai Muslim rebels and Bangkok.

News portal The Malaysian Insight reported Anwar as saying the case of the former inspector-general of police (IGP) giving him a black eye when he was arrested in 1998 was not just a personal matter, but a “criminal” case involving the national police chief.

“I have said that we can understand that the people who have seen, witnessed and experienced such atrocities find it painful.

“But I also acknowledge the fact that space should be given to Dr Mahathir as the prime minister to decide what is best. But that would not stop people from expressing their displeasure,” Anwar was quoted saying after Penang PKR’s divisional annual general meeting in Prai.

He also said he has chosen to move on with life and focus on saving the country, on the 20th anniversary of his sacking as deputy prime minister.

The Malaysian Insight reported Anwar as saying that the incident was tragic and sad, as well as a difficulty for his family, friends, colleagues, and himself.

“But I think we have to move on. The political scenario has changed and we have now established a working relationship with Dr Mahathir,” Anwar was quoted saying.

He was referring to Dr Mahathir’s first tenure as prime minister, when he was sacked. In less than a fortnight after Anwar’s sacking, he was arrested, beaten in jail, tried for corruption and sodomy, and sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment before it was overturned in 2004.

“We have to save Malaysia, that should be the focus,” Anwar said.