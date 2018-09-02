MACC wants to quiz Hishammuddin, says Hasanah’s lawyer

MACC had cited the questioning of Hishammuddin and Saudi princes in its request to extend Hasanah’s remand by seven days. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is seeking to question former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and two Saudi princes in its investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds by intelligence officers, Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid’s lawyer said today.

News reports quoted Datuk Shaharudin Ali, who represented the former director-general from the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) of the Prime Minister’s Department, said MACC had cited the questioning of Hishammuddin and Saudi princes in its request to extend Hasanah’s remand by seven days.

“What is shocking are two things: Hishammuddin’s name was mentioned as among the people who may be investigated by MACC in relation to Hasanah and seven other MEIO officers. So, they said they are interviewing Hishammuddin soon,” Shaharudin was quoted saying by news portal Malaysiakini.

“The MACC also said they are tracing two Saudi princes. I have no idea how these people are involved. I’m made to understand that MACC wants to do all these in the seven days that they’ve asked for...

“Hasanah has denied that Hishammuddin and the two Saudi princes are involved in any way in this case.”

The magistrate’s court extended Hasanah’s remand to tomorrow.