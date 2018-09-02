Hishammuddin Rais insists telling the truth about Pakatan’s behind-the-scenes

Anwar said yesterday that Hishammuddin was 'great at fabricating stories'. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Social activist Hishammuddin Rais insisted today that his claims about what had happened behind-the-scenes immediately after Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the 2018 election were true.

Hishammuddin said he was trying to explain to the public why the swearing-in of the Cabinet was late, why PKR deputy presidential candidate Rafizi Ramli opposed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s appointments of the home, defence and finance ministers, and why former PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was absent when Dr Mahathir announced the appointments of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Mohamad Sabu and Lim Guan Eng into those Cabinet portfolios.

“Let me explain here. What I wrote was facts. I know what I wrote. It’s not fabrication. It’s not rumours or hearsay. It’s not roadside stories. It’s not whispers from anyone either,” Hishammuddin said in a statement.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday that Hishammuddin was “great at fabricating stories”.

Hishammuddin published a series of articles in his column on news portal Malaysiakini titled “Recording History (Merakam Sejarah)” last Wednesday, where he claimed that Dr Wan Azizah had opposed Lim’s appointment as finance minister and proposed Rafizi instead.

Hishammuddin said today he wrote the articles to record history and he did not care who was prime minister.

“The New Malaysia agenda at this moment is to defend the democratic space,” he said.

“This democratic space can vanish if we of all races do not reject those who are greedy for power, those who fight for power, not to defend the reform agenda and democratic space but to sabotage the reform agenda and return to the old feudal Malaysia.”