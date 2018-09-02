Halimey denies using government machinery, says Maria Chin gave donations as MP

Halimey faces Dr Halimah in a straight fight in the by-election on Sept 8. — Picture Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Sept 2 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, Halimey Abu Bakar has denied his opponent’s claims that he used the Selangor government machinery to campaign in the Seri Setia state by-election.

Halimey also stressed that he did not give any donations or goods to anyone.

“I did not give anything (in cash or kind) to anyone. Can check,” he said in his daily media conference at Pangsapuri Seri Jati, here today.

The PH candidate was commenting on the statement made by PAS candidate Dr Halimah Ali in a local news portal claiming that she had seen for herself the state government machinery being used for Halimey’s campaign in PJS 6 and Desa Mentari, yesterday.

He, however, admitted that Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah had given items or donations to the residents in the Seri Setia constituency.

“If Maria Chin actually did give, she has no problem because she is the MP. As the candidate I am not allowed to give anything,” he said.

Halimey is facing Dr Halimah in a straight fight in the by-election on Sept 8 which is held following the death of its incumbent, Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin from colon cancer on Aug 2. — Bernama