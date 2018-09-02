Hasanah’s remand order extended for another day

Malaysia External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) former director-general being led by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer to the Putrajaya Magistrate's Court, August 29, 2018, to seek a remand order to assist in the investigation of misappropriation of funds. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 2 — The remand order for Malaysia External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) former director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid has been extended for another day to facilitate investigations into alleged misappropriation of government funds for the 14th General Election.

Magistrate Intan Syafinaz Ros’lin allowed the extension of the remand order until 5pm tomorrow following an application by MACC.

Hasanah, who was detained by the MACC on Tuesday, was remanded for five days from Wednesday to assist in the investigations into alleged abuse of power and misappropriation of government funds.

Speaking to reporters after the remand proceedings, lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Ali, representing Hasanah, said the MACC had initially applied for the remand order to be extended for another seven days but the court only allowed one day extension.

Earlier, Hasanah arrived at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court at 9.55am and greeted by several women believed to be her family members.

Apart from Hasanah, a deputy director-general of a division in the Prime Minister’s Department with the honorific title of “Datuk”, and six administrative and diplomatic officers were also remanded to assist with the investigations.

However, these seven individuals were released yesterday on MACC’s bail and one surety.

In total nine people have been arrested in connection with the case, with the ninth person, a businessman with a permanent resident status in United Kingdom, was detained in Kelantan on Wednesday and remanded for seven days from Thursday.

Previously, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki was reported to have said a total sum of US$12 million of government funds was allegedly misappropriated. — Bernama