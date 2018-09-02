Two killed in Batu Gajah express bus crash

Bus driver Mohamad Azizul Che Aziz, 31, and Universiti Teknologi Mara Seri Iskandar student Munzirah Jalaludin were killed in the accident. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 2 — An express bus driver and a 20-year old university student were killed in an express bus crash near Batu Gajah this morning, which also left 20 other passengers injured.

Bus driver Mohamad Azizul Che Aziz, 31, and Universiti Teknologi Mara Seri Iskandar student Munzirah Jalaludin were killed in the accident, which took place along KM 12.5 of the Ipoh-Lumut road, nearby Batu Gajah.

Another 14 students escaped with minor cuts, while four suffered light injuries and two more were severely injured.

The express bus was carrying students from Kota Baru, Kelantan to Lumut, Perak, when the accident took place at around 5am.

“The bus driver lost control of the vehicle, and the bus crashed into a divider,” said State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Ahmad Adnan Basri in a statement here.

“The bus had 40 people onboard, including two drivers and 38 passengers.” Adnan said both of the deceased victims were from Kelantan, adding that Munzirah was a third year diploma student at UiTM Seri Iskandar.

He said all the injured victims were recieving treatment at the Batu Gajah hospital.