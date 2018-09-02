Djokovic cruises into US Open fourth round

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits to Richard Gasquet of France in the third round match. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 2 — Novak Djokovic continued his dominance of Richard Gasquet yesterday beating the Frenchman in straight sets to move smoothly into the US Open last 16.

Sixth-seeded Djokovic, seeking to add to the US Open titles he won in 2011 and 2015, triumphed 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 before a rowdy night crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was his 13th victory over Gasquet in 14 career meetings.

He booked a fourth-round meeting with unseeded Joao Sousa of Portugal, who upset 17th-seeded Lucas Pouille of France 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5).

Djokovic, who battled injury and self-doubt before ending his Grand Slam drought with a 13th major title at Wimbledon, stayed on course for a quarter-final showdown with 20-time Grand Slam champ Roger Federer. — AFP