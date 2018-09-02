Rafizi says contesting PKR deputy presidency to ensure Anwar appointed PM

Rafizi said his move to contest for the post was also aimed at curbing clashes and disunity that occurred in the party since Anwar was sent to prison in 2015. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

IPOH, Sept 2 — PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli stressed that his decision to contest for the party’s deputy president post has nothing to do with safeguarding his personal interest but to ensure that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be appointed as the eighth Prime Minister.

He admitted that some people felt uncomfortable and criticised him for his decision (to contest).

“Various attempts have been made such as denouncing and declaring Anwar is too impatient, greedy and he does not need to assume the post (as prime minister) as his time has already passed and so on.

“We have to accept the fact that if the party is not ready and with differing views, surely there are some quarters feeling uncomfortable with Anwar as the eighth Prime Minister,” he said at the 20 Years of Reform Movement Debate programme here last night.

The programme was attended by several reform movement leaders and 500 party supporters from various branches throughout the state.

Rafizi also said his move to contest for the post was also aimed at curbing clashes and disunity that occurred in the party since Anwar was sent to prison in 2015.

“There is a huge difference of opinion in PKR ... it can be felt, and party members did say that PKR is breaking up, fighting for power. All this is a continuation from the time when Anwar was sent to jail in 2015,” he said.

He said there were two factions in PKR, namely, one group that involved him while the other one was led by PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said the vision brought by his group aimed at a total reform while on Mohamed Azmin’s part, their earlier focus was more on maintaining political power in Selangor. — Bernama