Prove loyalty to Anwar by offering your seats, PKR MP tells Azmin, Zuraida

Abdullah Sani challenged Azmin and Zuraida to offer to resign as MPs. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KLANG, Sept 2 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin should offer their parliamentary seats to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest in a by-election, Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid has said.



Abdullah Sani claimed that this would put to rest questions surrounding the loyalty of the two PKR leaders.

“I challenge Azmin and Zuraida to offer to resign as MPs; show once and for all your loyalty to Anwar,” the Kapar MP told Malay Mail in an interview.

He also said he found it “surprising” the two senior party members have yet to make such an offer to Anwar, when others have already done so.



Azmin is currently MP for Gombak and economic affairs minister, while Zuraida is MP for Ampang and housing and local government minister.



Azmin will be defending his position as PKR deputy president in the upcoming party polls while Zuraida, the incumbent chief of its women’s wing has said she will not seek re-election.

“I think they will find that it is more efficient to criticise and comment about issues without restrictions when you are out of government. When you are in government, there are lots of things you cannot make comments on.



“Both seats are strong, safe seats,” Abdullah Sani added, referring to the Gombak and Ampang parliamentary constituencies.



Anwar recently secured the presidency in PKR after his wife and incumbent Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said she will not be defending the seat in the party’s internal election. There was no other challenger before nominations closed.



Anwar was Permatang Pauh MP until he was sentenced to a five-year jail term for sodomy in February 2014, which he has served and since been royally pardoned.



Several lawmakers in the party, including Abdullah Sani, Selayang MP William Leong, and Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul have offered to resign to enable Anwar to contest in a by-election, and if he wins, return to the Dewan Rakyat.