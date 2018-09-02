Jho Low’s lawyers attempt to block ‘defamatory’ 1MDB books

US investigators are probing if Low’s legal help is being paid with 1MDB-sourced money. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Lawyers of businessman Low Taek Jho are trying to block the publication of two books on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The New Sunday Times reported that the books, to be published next month, are the Billion Dollar Whale by the Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ) Bradley Hope and Tom Wright and The Sarawak Report by Clare Rewcastle-Brown.

Rewcastle-Brown’s eponymous blog claimed her book’s United Kingdom publisher received a letter from London law firm Schillings who represents Low.

The letter reportedly said the firm assumes the book will repeat defamatory accusations against its client and threatened “substantial damages”, although it also admitted it has yet to view a copy of the book.

Schillings also claimed to the Sarawak Report that no comments could be published of Low’s alleged involvement in 1MDB until its asset seizure civil proceedings in the United States have been completed.

WSJ also received similar letters from the firm, who in turn reported that Schillings is paid by Low’s alleged aide and Thai businessman Phengphian Laogumnerd.

Its report said US investigators are also probing if Low’s legal help is being paid with 1MDB-sourced money.