Report: RM20b in 1MDB funds still abroad

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Over RM20 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) funds remain unaccounted for in the hands of various individuals around the world, a report said.

The New Sunday Times reported anonymous sources as saying that these individuals based in locations such as the Middle East supposedly channeled the money back to KL for political funding, among others.

The common method of couriering cash had to be reviewed as several countries remain on high alert for funds linked to 1MDB.

Authorities including the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) connected this to US$12 million (RM49.4 million) traced to the Malaysian External Investigation Organisation (MEIO) from the Prime Minister’s Department.

It is believed around RM1 million worth of US dollars was brought into the country via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in late April, with some former MEIO personnel serving as movement conduits.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission plans to question some MEIO officers abroad as part of its probe.