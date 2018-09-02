Video game releases: ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Dragon Quest XI,’ ‘NBA Live 19’

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ swings into action as a well-anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusive. —Sony Interactive Entertainment/AFP Relaxnews pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 2 — Launching the week of September 4, Dragon Quest XI introduces international territories to one of 2017’s highest-rated games, Spider-Man swings onto PlayStation 4, and basketball sim NBA Live 19 looks to make gains on franchise rival NBA 2K. On Nintendo Switch, Hyper Light Drifter is among a quartet of conversions releasing for the portable system.

Dragon Quest XI

For PS4 and PC from September 4. Nintendo Switch release TBA.

Bathed in critical acclaim upon its 2017 Japanese release thanks to its visual style, combat and story, this adventure sees a teenager surprised by his status as a world-saving hero and setting off to realise his destiny.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

For PlayStation 4 from September 7

Taking place several years after the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and so featuring a superhero approaching the peak of his athletic powers while escaping current Cinematic Universe canon, this puts players up against a crew of better and lesser known villains in a New York City navigable through athletic parkour or wide web-slinging swings.

NBA Live 19

For PS4, XBO and PC from September 7

Create-a-player and career mode, street basketball with a squad-building aspect, a home and away court battle system, the NBA league, and the Ultimate Team mode common to EA’s FIFA, NHL and NFL sports sims.

Nintendo Switch

This week’s varied Switch calendar includes re-releases of highly rated fantasy adventure Hyper Light Drifter, pensive and personal domestic exploration Gone Home, tactical role-playing title God Wars: Future Past, and explosive screen-shaking action game Broforce. — AFP Relaxnews