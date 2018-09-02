Tajuddin dismisses police report over video on Malays losing power

Tajuddin (fourth from right) said that he was not afraid of the report as his remarks in the video did not threaten or pose any harm on anyone. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

PASIR SALAK, Sept 2 — Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said he was not concerned with a police complaint that accused him of making a seditious video clip in conjunction with a rally on Malay rights.

The Umno supreme council member said that he was not afraid of the report as his remarks in the video did not threaten or pose any harm on anyone.

“I’m not worried. Why do I need to be afraid, I didn’t do anything wrong. We had this gathering as how it was agreed by all the parties that we did not threaten or attack any individuals or races.

“We are only defending our rights. The right we are defending are also written in the Federal Constitution, we didn’t go against the constitution,” he told reporters after attending gathering here.

Last Saturday, state Pakatan Harapan youth chief Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim lodged a police report against Tajuddin for giving a dangerous and malicious statement in a short video clip, which was shot during the ‘Melayu Bangkit’ rally last night.

Hasnul said Tajuddin’s statement, which claimed that Malays have lost their power and the royal institutions have been threatened, could create fear among the Malays and will threaten the country’s harmony.

“I’m ready to be responsible for this gathering. And I’m warning the person who made the police report that there will more and larger Malay gathering here if they take action on me,” said Tajuddin.

“I welcome the authorities to take action on me. I’m not worried...I have experience detained under the Internal Security Act during the Ops Lalang in 1987.

“Even at that time, I was fighting for the same issue, protecting the Malay supremacy,” he said.