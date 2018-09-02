Thousands throng Umno’s ‘Melayu Bangkit’ night rally in Perak

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during the ‘Melayu Bangkit’ rally at Kampung Gajah September 1, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

PASIR SALAK, Sept 2 — For a political party that is still finding its feet as a member of the Opposition, Umno drew thousands of Malays to its “Melayu Bangkit” rally at the Kampung Gajah taxi stand here last night.

Organiser and Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman claimed there were 10,000 attendees who came from all over the country, not just Perak, adding that they included non-party members.

“They gathered here to show their support in protecting the Malay rights, Malay Rulers and Islam.

“As the organiser for the gathering, I’m pleased with overwhelming response from the crowd which came from Perlis right until to Johor,” he said in his speech.

The Pasir Salak MP said the gathering was held to show that Malays will unite when their rights, Islam and Malay institutions are under threat or disrespected.

Other Umno leaders present at the gathering were party secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, its youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and another supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam.

The crowd started to flocking to the venue as early as 6.30pm and the event started at 8pm.

The peaceful gathering lasted for about three hours.