Mat Sabu says changes to PAC proves PH govt committed to reform agenda

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — The appointment of an Opposition member as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is a major change implemented by the Pakatan Rakyat government in an effort to improve the country’s administration.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the government’s bold move also meant that all the government’s movements and expenditures were now under the watchful eyes of the Opposition.

“We dare to allow our government to be scrutinised by the Opposition. Previously, the 1MDB scandal was kept a secret, it was not allowed to be debated in Parliament.

“In my over 40 years in politics, this is a major change brought about by the government. Now, Tun M (Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) cannot tell the chairman of the PAC not to reveal something. For the Opposition, if there is misconduct, they are more than happy to reveal it,” he said in his speech during Pakatan Harapan’s campaign event in conjunction with the Balakong by-election at Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, near here tonight.

The appointment of an Opposition MP as PAC chairman is one of Pakatan Harapan’s manifestos for the General Election which has been fulfilled, with former Dewan Rakyat deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee being appointed to the post, last month.

The Balakong by-election which is set to be held on Sept 8 sees a one-on-one fight between Pakatan Harapan candidate Wong Siew Ki and MCA’s Tan Chee Teong. — Bernama