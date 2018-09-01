Govt focus on people-friendly development, says Dr Wan Azizah

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the government will give priority to people-friendly development with attention on creating prosperity for people of all walks of life, from the local community to the national level. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Sept 1 — The government will give priority to people-friendly development with attention on creating prosperity for people of all walks of life, from the local community to the national level, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the government’s efforts would not be successful and effective if there was no initiative from the people in the local community (Qaryah).

“As such, the Qaryah transformation programme is an initiative which is in line with the need to bring about the change that the people and government want.

The Qaryah transformation provides the local setting for change at the micro level to help the government realise changes at the macro level,” she said when launching the Malaysia Three-Year Plan for Qaryah Transformation and the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation (Mapim)’s 10 Modules for Qaryah Transformation here tonight.

Also present was Mapim president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid.

Among others, the 10 modules would focus on various aspects of community development including social, economic, inter-racial relations, education, resource management, development of the younger generation and leadership.

Dr Wan Azizah said the modules which were prepared by Mapim were aimed at creating a society which was more independent and could compete with a sense of responsibility to build the best society, the Khaira Ummah.

“These modules will help mobilise society to being the process of change as they can be a guide to community leaders to initiate change at the local level,” she said.

On a separate development, Dr Wan Azizah said the Pakatan Harapan was not making changes just to be different from the previous government.

“We are not in a competition to see who is better and be called champion, but in actual fact has not contributed anything which is of benefit to the people.

“That is false transformation which has no meaning,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azmi said in a press conference held before the event that Mapim would train 5,000 community leaders at the qaryah level as part of the Mapim Qaryah Transformation. — Bernama