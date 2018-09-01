Podium programme helped national men’s squash team clinch gold

Malaysian squash team members Mohd Nafiizwan Mohd Adnan, Mohamad Syafiq Mohd Kamal and Ng Eain Yow celebrating their win over Hong Kong. — Foto Bernama

JAKARTA, Sept 1 — The Podium Programme under the National Sports Institute (NSI) played a pivotal role in the success of the national men’s squash team at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.

They team edged Hong Kong 2-1 in the fInal at the Gelora Bung Karno squash stadium here today. With their clinching the gold medal, the national contingent achieved their seven-gold target for this Games.

National junior player, Ng Eain Yow acknowledged that the programme had contributed a lot for them to made a good preparation prior their participation at the quadrennial Games.

Malaysia also ended an eight-year drought to win the historic gold medal in the men’s squash team event.

“Therefore, I hope the Podium Programme will continue even after the Asian Games has ended as it helped the national athletes to achieve success, and I also would like to extend my gratitude to the National Sports Council and also the Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia for the good support before we took part in the Asian Games,” Ng told the Malaysian media after the match.

“Since I did not play in the individual event, I told myself to give the best in the team event and winning this gold medal means a lot in my squash career,” the 20-year-old added while revealing that today’s success was due to studying the opponents’ strengths and weaknesses through a video play, last night.

Sharing the happy moment was the team captain, Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan who was extremely delighted to end the eight-year wait to win the gold medal, having finished as bridesmaids back-to-back in the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games and also the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

“I’m very happy to win this gold medal after eight years waiting and prior today’s match, I told my teammates to play their best squash and I also would like to thank Ng and Ivan ( Yuen) who put up commendable performances despite facing stiff competition from the Hong Kong players, “the Manchester-based player added.

In today’s action, Malaysia were trailing behind after reigning national champion Ivan Yuen lost 7-11, 18-20, 11-9 and 8-11 to Yip Tsz Fung in the opening match, but Mohd Nafiizwan levelled the tie by defeating Max Lee Ho Yin:11-9, 11-7 and 11-7 in the second match.

Ng, who is the former world junior champion, secured the seven-gold medal target for Malaysia after upsetting the 2018 Asian Games singles champion, Leo Au Chun Ming:11-7, 11-7 and 11-4 in the third match.

For the record, Malaysia lost 0-2 respectively to Pakistan and India in the 2010 and 2014 editions in the men’s squash team event.

Prior to this, the Malaysian contingent had won six gold medals:two in bowling (women’s trios and men’s masters), track cycling (men’s sprint individual), sailing (Open Laser 4.7), squash (women’s individual) and also sepak takraw (men’s regu). — Bernama