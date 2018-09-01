Communications Ministry notes SST issue for prepaid reloads, says Gobind

Gobind Singh Deo said the Communications and Multimedia Ministry has taken note of consumer complaints regarding the SST charges imposed on mobile prepaid reload cards. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry has taken note of consumer complaints regarding the Sales and Service Tax (SST) charges imposed on mobile prepaid reload cards, said its minister Gobind Singh Deo.

“Regarding the SST issue for prepaid (reloads), it is under KKMM’s attention. An official statement will be issued in the near future,” Gobind said via his official Twitter handle today.

He said this in response to a Twitter user who voiced out the problem on the social media site.

The implementation of the SST which began today saw a handful of consumers expressing dissatisfaction when the final value of their prepaid mobile reload was less due to the deduction of SST.

The prepaid mobile service is subject to six per cent SST. — Bernama