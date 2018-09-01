Ministry: Two premises in Pahang get notices for pricing issues on first day of SST

KUANTAN, Sept 1 — A shoe store and a cafe here were issued notices for putting up unreasonable prices of goods on the first day of reimplementation of Sales and Service Tax (SST) today.

Pahang Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) office director Datuk Mark Ujin said the notices were issued during an anti-profiteering operation codenamed ‘Op Catut 5.0’, held at a shopping mall here today.

“The notices, issued under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 require the premises to give a reasonable explanation within 10 days,” he told reporters after the operation.

He also urged consumers in the state to channel any information or lodge complaints to the Pahang KPDNHEP office if there was an increase in prices of goods.

Effective today, the government reimplemented SST at 10 per cent for sales tax and six per cent service tax, replacing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that was repealed last June 1.

In Kuala Lumpur, a total of 23 business premises in the capital were inspected in the Op Catut 5.0 which was conducted with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

Kuala Lumpur KPDNHEP director Ummi Nasrah Othman said among the premises inspected were a food processing factories, car service centres and restaurants.

“As of yesterday, the Kuala Lumpur KPDNHEP has inspected a total of 389 business premises involving 10,648 items,” she said.

In Penang, a total of 256 premises were inspected involving 7,540 items said state KPDNHEP director Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghapar.

He said the state KPDNHEP had been conducting monitoring since the GST was zero-rated.

“We will also ensure that there is no manipulation of prices by them (wholesalers, distributors and retailers),” he said. — Bernama