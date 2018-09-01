Learn from ‘soft, but firm and wise’ Dr Wan Azizah, PKR veep tells women’s wing

Fuziah Salleh said Dr Wan Azizah was firm and bold in making decisions. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

IPOH, Sept 1 — The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) women’s wing should emulate the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, it vice-president Fuziah Salleh said today.

She said Dr Wan Azizah, who is the country’s number two leader, was firm and bold in making decisions.

“She is soft, but firm and wise in her action. She is the model leader we want to emulate. This is because since the past 10 years, we do not see wisdom in Wanita PKR in playing its role to empower the party. Many are just followers,” she added.

Fuziah, who is Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department told this to reporters at a dialogue with Keadilan Wanita leaders here today.

Also present was the candidate for the PKR Wanita deputy leader post, Rodziah Ismail, who is a Selangor state executive council member.

Earlier in her speech, Fuziah, who is contesting the Wanita PKR leadership post at the coming party election, said her decision to do so was to uphold the reformation agenda championed by the party.

“I agree to contest the post not because of position or for projects, but because I want to save the party leadership,” she added.

Fuziah, who was Wanita PKR leader from 2000 to 2007, said the party required leaders with clear principles in pursuing the party agenda.

The post is currently held by Zuraida Kamaruddin, who is expected to contest the post of the party’s vice-presidency. — Bernama