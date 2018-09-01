Girl falls to her death from 12th floor in George Town

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 1 — An eight-year-old girl died when she fell from the 12th floor of the Puncak Terubong Apartment block, Jalan Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong here today.

Northeast district deputy police chief V. Saravanan said the victim identified as Lim Yi Xuan, a person with disabilities, was found sprawled on the ground at the back of the building.

“According to her family members, the girl had climbed the table near the open window and fallen over,” he said here today.

He said the victim’s body was sent to the Pulau Pinang Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama