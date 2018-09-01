Azmin pledges aid for low-income Bumi, confirms study on new anti-AP law

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the government's effort would help increase Bumiputera purchasing power — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — The government will continue to help Bumiputera in the bottom 40 per cent of household income (B40) group to move up to the middle-income group, said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“Bumiputera accounts for 71 per cent of the B40 group, with an average household income of RM2,600 (per month) compared with non-Bumiputera B40 whose average household income is RM3,400,” he said in his closing speech at the 2018 Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation here, today.

Mohamed Azmin said the government’s effort would help increase the purchasing power of Bumiputera, generate sustainable growth and boost the country’s economy.

In another development, he said the government noted a proposal to introduce a law to curb economic sabotage to stop the practice of selling contracts or Approved Permits (AP) to other parties.

“The government is currently studying the matter, the principle is clear but the implementation will be in accordance with the legal provisions after being debated for promulgation in Parliament,” he said.

The proposal was mooted by National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Director-General Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed, who opined that individuals who continued to conduct their business the Ali Baba way could be regarded as traitors to the nation. — Bernama