Claims Azmin not showing loyalty to Anwar only a perception, says Wan Azizah

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail dismissed talk of a rift between her husband and Azmin. — Picture Razak Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Sept 1 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has described talk that PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is not consistent in stating his loyalty to party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as mere perception.

Wan Azizah said it was possible that such speculation was started to “heat up things” ahead of PKR’s polls on Sept 14.

“I look at it as just perception created by people in the framework of the competitive atmosphere in the party, but what we want is healthy competition.

“So, we go ahead and choose who we want, and the choice should be based on democratic practices,” she told reporters after attending a Hi-Tea function with residents of PPR Lembah Subang here today.

She was asked to comment on remarks made today by Sabah PKR Youth organising secretary Razeef Rakimin that Mohamed Azmin, who is also Economic Affairs Minister, was not consistent in stating his loyalty to Anwar.

Anwar has won the PKR president post uncontested but Mohamed Azmin is being challenged by Rafizi Ramli for the Number Two post. It is believed that some in PKR perceive that Mohamed Azmin harbours ambitions of succeeding Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister even though the post has ben reserved for Anwar under an agreement by the partners in the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition namely Bersatu, DAP, PKR and Amanah. — Bernama