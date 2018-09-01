Anwar: Hishammuddin Rais is good at fabricating stories

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre September 1, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that social activist Hishammudin Rais is great at cooking up stories.

He was commenting on a series of ‘exposès’ posted in the latter’s weekly column in news portal Malaysiakini titled Recording History (Merakam Sejarah).

“That is his own personal writings. This Hisham guy is great at fabricating stories.

“He just writes based off of some whispers on the streets... he does not have any direct source,” he said while closing the Congress on the Future of the Bumiputera and the Nation.

Hishamuddin, who has long been a columnist with Malaysiakini, started the series on May 22 and has since posted 14 similar stories where he claims to possess details of the government’s closed door discussions.

He then repeated hearsay of outgoing PKR president and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to the appointment of Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng over unelected Rafizi Ramli as finance minister.

Anwar also advised critics to be fair and neutral in political writings.

“When you write, you shouldn’t over-criticise nor should you sugarcoat anything,” he said.

Anwar was one of the special guests at the congress where the fate and the current state of affairs involving the Bumiputera were discussed.