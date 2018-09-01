Agriculture Ministry instructs Fama to monitor price of food after SST implementation

A trader is seen arranging vegetables at the Chow Kit wet market in Kuala Lumpur 26 January 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 1 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry has instructed the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) to monitor the price of food items throughout the country, beginning today.

Its Deputy Minister Sim Tze Tzin said this was to check for traders who took advantage of the implementation of the Sales and Services Tax (SST) to increase the price of goods.

“Beginning today, all Fama officers will go down to the ground to monitor the price of goods in the markets, not just in Fama markets but also in local markets,” he told reporters after a working visit to Pulau Jerejak here today.

He said the monitoring would be done for several months and Fama would report any unreasonable price increases to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs for further action.

He said consumers should know the SST imposed on goods they bought as not all items are taxed, compared to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) which was charged on all goods.

Meanwhile, Sim who is also Bayan Baru MP said the ministry was looking into a new fishing technology, ‘Deep Sea Cage Culture’, from China to be applied in Malaysia to boost the fisheries industry and generate the economy.

He also urged fishermen to be involved in the fish breeding industry as marine resources were now depleting.

“I urge fishermen to set up a cooperative and built fish cages. I know they do not want to become breeders but to increase their family income, they need to move forward,” he said. — Bernama