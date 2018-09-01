Anwar: I will join Opposition to check Pakatan govt if there are wrongdoings

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he will still point out wrongdoings in the government despite being part of the ruling PH coalition.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he will still point out wrongdoings in the government despite being part of the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

The incoming PKR president, who is looking for a chance to rejoin Parliament, promised to ensure better accountability in the government.

“Back then, as members of the Opposition, we often use the Auditor General’s report, which many of us memorised by heart, and utilised it to hit back at the government. Now, the new Opposition will use this against the PH government.

“However, if there is any wrongdoing, then I too will join in the Opposition in scrutinising the government as well,” he said during a press conference at the Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation 2018 held here.

Anwar also reiterated his wish to be back in the Dewan Rakyat as an MP next month when the lower House reconvenes for the tabling of Budget 2019,

He hoped to be able to look into parliamentary reforms even as he reaffirmed his support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Anwar also said his relationship with the second-time PM has become much closer this time around, compared to in the 1980s and 1990s when he was deputy to Dr Mahathir, before their relationship turned sour.

“Our relationship goes way back. I used to be his closest friend and his worst enemy. But it is fated that we come to a consensus to save the country. The both of us feel that we cooperate together to save the country from destruction.

“Even now, I am are here to support Dr Mahathir with fullest latitude and space. I have good access to the government as this is a government event and I have the rare privilege as an ordinary citizen to give the closing remarks,” he said.