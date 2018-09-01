In comeback bid, Anwar says still looking for parliamentary seat

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre September 1, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Incoming PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he is still searching for a suitable parliamentary seat for his return to government.

Speaking at the closing of the Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation, Anwar confirmed that a few MPs had previously offered to vacate their seats for him, but are now holding back.

“There were people who offered me seats but now when I ask them back, they are all afraid... so we will see how,” he told a press conference at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here today.

Anwar then expressed his hope of being back as an MP before the next Dewan Rakyat sitting next month.

The Pakatan Harapan leadership council collectively agreed that Anwar will be succeeding Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister, but said he must first win an election.

The decision fuelled speculation for Anwar to return to government, including a rumour that the youngest elected lawmaker, Batu MP P. Prabakaran, was offered RM25 million to vacate his seat for the 71-year-old.

Anwar has repeatedly said that he does not intend to put pressure on Dr Mahathir to add him into his government even if he becomes an MP.