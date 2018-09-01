Immigration officer injured in ops against illegal immigrants

A detained suspected illegal migrant worker from Indonesia sits in an immigration truck during a crackdown on illegal migrant workers in Klang September 1, 2013. An immigration officer was injured after falling through the ceiling of a worker quarters during an operation against illegal immigrants in Negri Sembilan. — Reuters pic

SEPANG, Sept 1 — An Immigration officer from the Negri Sembilan office was injured after falling through the ceiling of a worker quarters during an operation against illegal immigrants at a glove factory in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi here today.

Nur Erra Ellina Zaharudin, 24, was injured on the hip and leg in the 2pm incident, but was reported in stable condition at the Putrajaya Hospital, said Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali when met after the operation.

He said Nur Erra Ellina fell down about five metres through the ceiling while chasing a female illegal immigrant.

A Bangladeshi man was also injured after he fell in an attempt escape arrest in the operation, involving 80 Immigration officers and personnel from the Putrajaya and Negri Sembilan office which was conducted since noon, he added.

He said inspection was conducted on between 1,500 and 1,800 foreign workers during the operation where those found without valid travel documents and work permit would face legal action.

The operation was conducted following the expiry last Thursday of the voluntary deportation or the 3+1 amnesty programme.

Mustafar said since Jan 1 until last August 30, the Immigration Department had conducted 9,527 operations, during which 116,927 foreigners were inspected and 29,177 of them arrested.

Meanwhile, in Kota Baru, Kelantan Immigration enforcement chief Ruzaana Mohamed said 753 illegal immigrants were detained during the same period in the state.

They were among 2,940 people inspected during 311 operations conducted under Ops Mega 3.0, she added.

She said the illegal immigrants were from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, Cambodia, China, Vietnam, India and Nepal.

In the latest operation conducted since midnight until 10 am today, she said 29 foreigners, were detained during raids conducted in Kampung Badang, Siti Khadijah Market and the Kota Baru Bus Station. — Bernama