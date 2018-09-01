Perak awaits FAM’s decision on taking part in AFC

IPOH, Sept 1 — The Perak Football Association (PAFA) is still waiting for the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to decide whether Perak can play in the second qualifying round of the Asian Champions League (ACL) next year.

PAFA president Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim said PAFA was well prepared and almost all the documentation required was ready.

He said he was personally optimistic that Perak would play in the ACL qualifying round, as Pahang had yet to file an appeal over the matter.

“We have sent all the documents to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) before the deadline on Aug 30.

“It (submission of documentation) is a key requirement for us to play in the qualifying round. At the moment, we are just waiting for the official answer from FAM,” he told Bernama after officiating the MyMerdeka Sayangi Malaysiaku programme here today.

Pahang is more qualified to play in the ACL qualifiers next year by virtue of winning the FA Cup, however, they had been banned by the FAM to take part in any continental tournament for two years after they turned down the invitation to play in this year’s AFC Cup following Kedah’s failure to obtain their AFC licence. — Bernama