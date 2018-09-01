DPM: PH govt committed to resolve Lembah Subang PPR problems

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the PH government is committed to settle the infrastructure problems of the PPR in Lembah Subang here for the comfort of residents. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Sept 1 —The Pakatan Harapan government is committed to settle the infrastructure problems of the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Lembah Subang here for the comfort of residents.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said measures were needed to attend to the problems in the project including faulty lifts, clogged drains as well as inefficient rubbish management.

“Earlier, during the previous government’s administration, the then Housing and Local Government Minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar had given his assurance to attend to the problems but we could still see the problems to this day.

“As such, the new government is giving its pledge to the people to implement the restoration of existing facilities here for the comfort of the people especially lift and waste management,” she told reporters after attending an afternoon tea session with Lembah Subang PPR residents today.

Also present in the programme was Pakatan Harapan Seri Setia by-election candidate Halimey Abu Bakar.

In this regard, Wan Azizah urged the people in the constituency to come out and vote for the PH candidate as their assemblyman on September 8.

She also said their candidate could strengthen cooperation between the Selangor government and the federal government.

“Pakatan Harapan is no longer the opposition and is today the federal government, similarly the Selangor government also comprised representatives from the coalition.

“So when we are from one party, cooperation would be stronger and easier.

“I am confident when Halimey is chosen as the assemblyman he would be able to bring the people’s problems to us to jointly resolve them,” she said.

The Seri Setia state seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin of colon cancer on August 2. — Bernama