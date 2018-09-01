Candidate for PKR Wanita chief confident of getting Sarawak's support

President of Selangor Wanita Pakatan Harapan Haniza Talha speaks during the launch of Wanita Pakatan Harapan Malaysia and Woman Agenda in Kajang January 6, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Sept 1 — The candidate for the post of PKR Wanita chief Haniza Mohamed Talha said she would focus on strengthening the party if elected to the post at the party election to be held from Sept 14 to Oct 13.

The Lembah Jaya Member of Parliament said she was confident of shouldering the responsibility, if elected.

Based on feedback gathered, Haniza said she was the choice of candidate for the post by Sarawak PKR Wanita delegates. Her contender for the post is Kuantan Member of Parliament Fuziah Salleh .

“The sarawak women have shown their maturity in politics. They don’t resort to personal attacks or character assassination, but want to know the vision and role that can be played by the new leader.

“Looking at their presence today, I believe the Sarawak women will support me,” she told a media conference after a workshop on Empowering Sarawak PKR Wanita Leadership here today.

Also present was Sarawak PKR Wanita chief Nurhanim Hanna Mokhsen. — Bernama