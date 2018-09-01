MAHB: Langkawi Airport expansion will boost passenger growth

MAHB acting group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazudin said MAHB is confident that the expansion of the Langkawi International Airport will further facilitate its passenger growth. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is confident that the expansion of the Langkawi International Airport (LGK) will further facilitate its passenger growth.

Acting Group Chief Executive Officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said several foreign airlines had expressed their interest to operate from the airport.

“In 2017, LGK registered 2.7 million passenger traffic movements, with a 14.6 per cent increase in international passengers.

“From January to June 2018, international passenger traffic movement increased by 23.9 per cent compared with the same period in 2017,” he said in a statement today.

The year-long expansion project, which began in October 2017, has increased the airport’s capacity from 1.5 million passengers per annum (mppa) to 4.0 mppa.

Raja Azmi said six airlines were currently operating from LGK, flying to four domestic destinations and five international destinations, with a combined weekly frequency of 238 flights.

He added that LGK would be in a better position to support Langkawi’s growth as a popular tourist destination, and act as a catalyst for its economic development.

“It will also help to strengthen the country’s position as a preferred global hub,” he said.

The expansion has increased the total gross floor area of LGK’s terminal building from 15,000 sqm to 23,000 sqm, and its facilities have also been upgraded to reduce congestion and improve operational efficiencies. — Bernama