Malaysians love Jacky Cheung... enough to camp for two days to ticket sales

Jacky Cheung fans camp in a queue to buy tickets for his concert outside Quill City Mall, Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2018. — Pictures by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Malaysians just can’t get enough of Hong Kong super star Jacky Cheung, it seems.

Two hundred of his hardcore fans braved the early morning heat to queue up outside the Quill City Mall in Chow Kit here today to secure tickets to three more of his concerts next month, even though the sales booth will only open at 12 noon tomorrow.

In fact, Malay Mail found out that some of these fans have been camping out along the corridors outside since yesterday as the mall management did not allow them to wait inside.

The 57-year-old “God of Song” had performed to three sell-out concerts at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil just eight months ago.

Tickets for the January showcase, priced between RM258 and RM988, were sold out within 24 hours back then, which is probably what prompted Cheung to come up with an encore of his “A Classic” tour here.

Cheung will be back at the same venue on October 5, 6 and 7. Get ready to be wowed.

More information is available on the website of its organiser, Star Planet.