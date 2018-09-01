Law minister: Further action on judicial meddling only after internal probes are completed

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal Affairs) Datuk Liew Vui Keong said said further action on allegations of the judicial interference in two high profile cases under the previous government administration will only be taken once the internal investigations by the Chief Justice’s office is completed. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 1 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said further action on allegations of the judicial interference in two high profile cases under the previous government administration will only be taken once the internal investigations by the Chief Justice’s office is completed.

In a statement here today, Liew, who is in charge on matters of the law, said this when referring to the judicial meddling claims by senior judges in the unilateral conversion of M. Indira Gandhi’s children and the late parliamentarian Karpal Singh’s sedition trial.

Yesterday, Chief Justice Richard Malanjum was reported saying that he had taken note of the allegations and that internal probes were being conducted after media statements on both the cases were issued.

Court of Appeal judge Hamid Sultan Abu Backer had earlier this month revealed that he had been reprimanded by a top judge for writing a dissenting judgment two years ago in the case of the unilateral conversion of Indira’s children.

Hamid had written, among others, that the conversion of the children was illegal as the permission of the mother had not been obtained.

Hamid further alleged that as a result, he was not assigned to hear cases involving public interest and those related to the federal constitution.

The second alleged incident came to light after Sangeet Kaur Deo, Karpal Singh’s daughter, filed a police report after a Facebook posting by lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla claiming that a senior judge interfered with the outcome of the late DAP stalwart’s sedition appeal in 2016. — Bernama