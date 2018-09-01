Johor govt to establish committee to help women NGOs

Johor Women Development and Tourism Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung (centre) gives the thumbs-up before the official launch of the International Rally of Johor 2018. Liow said the Johor government will set up a special committee to assist women NGOs in the state. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 1 — The Johor state government will set up a special committee to coordinate and assist Women NGOs in the state.

State Women and Tourism Development Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung at present there was no committee to help such movements.

She said the committee would comprise of representatives from all the NGOs involved to carry out better activities which were of benefit to the public.

“Prior to this, there was no committee for all these NGOs, so the state government has decided to form a committee involving all NGOs, agencies and government departments related to women and families,” she said at a press conference after the Johor Women NGOs gathering here, today.

According to Liow, the committee will discuss the activity blueprint for the NGOs as well as coordinate them.

“Every NGO will need to send a representative, whether the chairman, secretary or another representative to attend the committee meeting,” she said.

Liow said NGOs played a crucial in assisting the state government, especially the Women’s Development Department to realise their aspirations.

Meanwhile, the head of IKRAM Malaysia’s women’s wing, Assoc Prof Dr Zaiton Mohd Hashim said it was important for women NGOs in the state to work together and support the government’s initiatives.

It would also open up more opportunities for collaboration in carrying out women, family and community development-based activities,” she added. — Bernama