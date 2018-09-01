Ewon: Nabawan only district in Sabah to receive PPK project worth RM9.3m

NABAWAN, Sept 1 — Sabah Rural Development Minister Ewon Benedick today said Nabawan was the lucky district in the state selected for the implementation of the District Development Programme (PPK) worth RM9.3 million.

He said the project which commenced in December 2015 was expected to be completed this October and will benefit 60 heads of underprivileged households selected via the e-Kasih programme.

“The project is fully funded by the Federal government through the Ministry of Rural Development.

“A total of 30 acres of land belonging to the Sabah Ministry of Agriculture Development and Food Industries was developed with a mutual agreement to provide 60 units of homes for selected participants, as well as the development of honey-based products industry,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after reviewing the project at Kampung Lima here today.

Ewon also advised the participants of the programme to make the most of the opportunity provided by the government.

“My ministry is grateful to the Federal government for providing this project which is very meaningful to the people of Nabawan,” he added. — Bernama