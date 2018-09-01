Special incentive for Perak athletes who achieve new personal best at Sukma Games

IPOH, Sept 1 — Perak athletes who achieve a new personal best record in the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) this month are set to receive an incentive from the state government.

Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said this was an additional incentive on top of those for winning a medal.

He said incentives of RM5,000, RM3,000 and RM1,000 would be awarded to individual athletes who won the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

He said team athletes would earn RM2,500 each for the gold medal, RM1,000 for silver and RM500 for bronze.

“I believe that sports can inculcate the spirit of love for the country, state and one’s self, and it is also capable of instilling self-confidence among fans and athletes.

“That’s why I would like to invite athletes to challenge themselves to achieve their personal best and this incentive will also be given to athletes who break the record,” he told reporters after handing over the Perak flag to the state’s contingent for the Sukma Games today.

Earlier in his speech, Ahmad Faizal called on the Perak contingent to do their best to win the overall title, taking advantage as hosts of the event.

“The Perak contingent’s best achievement was in the Sukma Games in Sabah, where we finished second, so do your best this time so that we can finally become overall champions,” he said.

Sukma 2018 will take place from Sept 12 to 22 with 427 gold medals up for grabs involving 29 sporting events at 39 venues in 12 districts in Perak.

The biennial games will involve 11,000 athletes and officials from 14 contingents nationwide. — Bernama