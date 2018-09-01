What invite? Pakatan hopeful asks Seri Setia rival over talk show appearance

Pakatan Harapan’s Seri Setia candidate Halimey Abu Bakar today denied having received any invitation to appear as a guest on a television talkshow programme. — Picture Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Sept 1 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Seri Setia by-election, Halimey Abu Bakar, today denied having received any invitation to appear as a guest on a television talkshow programme.

He said this in response to a claim by PAS candidate Dr Halimah Ali that he was not able to be at the Astro Awani’s talkshow programme Awani Agenda that was to be aired last Wednesday (Aug 29).

As a result, claims went viral on the social media that Halimey withdrew himself and did not want to confront Dr Halimah for a debate.

“How can I agree to attend when there is no invitation extended to me. There was no invitation for me,’ he told a media conference after attending a Caring Community Carnival and the Universiti Selangor (Unisel) Open Day here today.

Halimey said his focus now was to meet as many of the voters in the constituency as possible.

The Seri Setia by-election will witness a straight fight between Halimey and Dr Halimah Ali.

The by-election was called following the death of incumbent assemblyman Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin due to colon cancer last Aug 2.

There are 53,492 registered voters in the Seri Setia state constituency, comprising 50,692 ordinary voters, early voters (2,770) and absentee voters (30). — Bernama