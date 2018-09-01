Fisherman goes missing after falling into sea near Mersing

JOHOR BARU, Sept 1 — A man is believed to have disappeared after he fell off a boat while fishing with his friends in the waters of Pulau Tinggi, near Mersing, early today.

Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) operations deputy director Capt Sanifah Yusof said the victim reportedly fell off the fishing boat about 11 nautical miles from Pulau Tinggi at about 3am today.

“Amran Mohamad Ayilina, 43, had gone to fish with six people including the captain.

“We received a missing person’s report at 4.25am and activated a Search and Rescue Operation (SAR) through the Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) of Johor Bahru,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Sanifah, the victim was not believed to be wearing a safety jacket during the incident.

He said he had instructed a Maritime Malaysia patrol boat assisted by another from the Marine Police Force to locate and rescue the victim. — Bernama