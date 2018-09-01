Ministries confident Malaysians can net 10 gold medals at Asean Skills Competition 2018

Datuk Mahfuz Omar and Deputy Works Minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir visited the (ASC) 2018 competition venue to give moral support to the national participants. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, Sept 1 — The Human Resource Ministry and Works Ministry are confident the country will meet the target of winning 10 gold medals at the Asean Skills Competition (ASC) 2018 being held from August 26 to September 5.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar and Deputy Works Minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir visited the competition venue at the Impact Arena Convention Centre, to give moral support to the national participants.

“The position of our participants are on par with those of other countries. I believe we can win 10 gold medal as targeted, Mahfuz told Bernama during his visit to the convention centre today.

He said his ministry wanted the skills industry not only to meet the needs of workers for the industry but also be able to produce entrepreneurs.

Skilled workers needed to be trained to be independent and to become entrepreneurs so as not to rely on “wages” or as an employee, he said, adding that the national education system should focus on entrepreneurial elements.

Mohd Anuar, when met by Bernama, said the Malaysian participants were on the right track to achieve success at the ASC 2018 in Bangkok.

I believe we can achieve victory. I see their preparation and they have big potentials on par with other countries,” he said.

He said his ministry would not only want to train highly skilled workers but also wanted them to be successful entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile team leader Mohd Farith Adnan said the national contingent which comprised 48 participants and 33 specialists are competing in 24 fields such as automotive technology, electronics, Internet of Things, car painting, web design and hairdressing.

In the ASC two years ago organised by Malaysia, national participants emerged as the overall champions in the competition. — Bernama