Halimey covered 80pc of the constituency ahead of Seri Setia by-election

Pakatan Harapan’s Seri Setia candidate Halimey Abu Bakar said he has covered 80 per cent of the constituency in his campaign for the state seat before polling. — Picture Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Sept 1 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Seri Setia by-election, Halimey Abu Bakar, has covered 80 per cent of the constituency in his campaign for the state seat before polling this September 8.

With only a week left, Halimey said there were several areas which he needed to focus on.

The Election Commission (EC) fixed 21 days as the campaign period for the by-election, since nomination on August 18.

Halimey, who is a former Petaling Jaya City Council member, was reported to have said that there were 20 to 30 per cent grey areas which must be given attention to ensure PH victory.

The Seri Setia by-election will witness a straight fight between Halimey and PAS candidate Dr Halimah Ali.

The by-election was called following the death of incumbent assemblyman Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin due to colon cancer last August 2.

Halimey said efforts were being made by the PH election machinery to get the eligible voters to exercise their right.

“During the campaign, I always remind voters the polling date (September 8) and that it is important for them to go out and fulfil their responsibility as voters,” he told reporters after attending a carnival on caring community and Universiti Selangor (UNISEL) Open Day here today.

He expected 60 per cent of voters in the constituency to exercise their right on polling day.

There are 53,492 registered voters in the Seri Setia state constituency, comprising 50,692 ordinary voters, early voters (2,770) and absentee voters (30). — Bernama