Integrity DG moots prosecution for traitors of Bumi economic interests

Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed speaks during the Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre September 1, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Malaysians who betray the Bumiputera interests should be charged in court with economic sabotage, Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed proposed today.

The director-general of the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption noted that the government had given much focus to guard the “special position” of the Malays and natives of Sabah and Sarawak as stated in Article 153 of the Federal Constitution and through the affirmative action New Economic Policy (NEP) and its similar subsequent policies.

But he said little had been done by way of punishing those who betrayed these initiatives.

“Since the 1970s, we always have economic policies designed for the Bumiputera which relates back to Article 153. However, when someone betrays Article 153, no action is taken against them.

“My presentation today is intended to make you think, ‘should we prosecute those who have sabotage our economy’?” he said in his opening remarks at the Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation 2018 held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

Abu Kassim elaborated that many had pledged to uphold transparency, accountability and integrity in the Bumiputera economy, their promises appeared to only be lip service.

“Integrity in the Bumiputera economy means that it is not only talking about doing the right thing but also doing the right thing.

“There are many people who talk about doing the right thing, but when it comes to doing (it), they do otherwise,” he said, without naming anyone.

The former chief of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said the NEP was to raise the Bumiputera economic status and close the income disparity, but opposition to its original aim had caused the demographic group to trail behind the other different ethnicities.

“For 40 years we tried to solve this problem, but we found many traitors to this philosophy.

“It is time that we act bravely by bolstering the new Malays, the new Bumiputera which are credible.

“The government need to focus on the people are able to perform the required tasks well and with full accountability,” he said.