Govt assures fair treatment to Sabah, Sarawak, PM says

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has assured that the government would give fair treatment to Sabah and Sarawak and will not differentiate between policy and development implementation in the two states with those in Peninsular Malaysia.

The prime minister said, in terms of minimum wage for example, both states would enjoy the same amount as in Peninsular Malaysia besides infrastructure development.

“We need to develop infrastructure in Sabah and Sarawak, but it should be remembered that the population there is less than the peninsula.

“That’s why it looks as though we are giving priority to the people in the peninsula but actually we take into account the return on investment, whether the infrastructure can be fully utilised by the people of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said at a dialogue session during the Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation here today.

He was asked on the government measures taken by the government to help Sabah and Sarawak so that the two states would attain progress as in Peninsular Malaysia. — Bernama