Domestic Trade Ministry completes action plan on SST implementation

BUTTERWORTH, Sept 1 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has completed a comprehensive action plan on the implementation of the Sales and Service Tax (SST) to be presented to the National Cost of Living Action Council.

Its minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the action council, which would meet for the first time at the end of this month will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“The action plan also included enforcement and operating schedules being carried out and to be implemented relating to SST.

“We will present all the public feedbacks on the causes and costs of living cost through several ministries, especially KDPNHEP that implemented the enforcement and monitoring of prices of goods,” he told reporters after flagging off the Consumer Awareness Convoy in conjunction with the 61st National Day at Ampang Jajar Apartment here today.

The convoy comprising non-governmental organisations involving 30 vehicles, including high powered motorcycles, will travel 42 km to Penang and stop at several selected areas to disseminate information on the SST system to consumers.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Kulim-Bandar Baru MP said the information obtained would be reviewed and presented before a strategy framework is implemented to help ease the people’s burden.

He said the ministry’s enforcement team would also continue to monitor against price manipulation.

“The public can also channel information and complaints to any KPDNHEP offices throughout the country if they find that traders are raising or manipulating the prices of goods and stern action will be imposed on them (traders),” he said.

He said his ministry, in collaboration with the Finance Ministry, would hold a nationwide tour to provide explanation on the SST and taxable goods. — Bernama