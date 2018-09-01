Prices of goods remain unchanged on first day of SST implementation

It is still too early to see the effects of SST on the prices of goods as majority of traders are still using their existing stock obtained during the tax holiday (zero-rated Goods and Services Tax) since June 1. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― A bit of good news on the first day of reimplementation of Sales and Service Tax (SST) today as there is no increase of prices of goods, particularly the essential and basic food items.

It is still too early to see the effects of SST on the prices of goods as majority of traders are still using their existing stock obtained during the tax holiday (zero-rated Goods and Services Tax) since June 1.

Undoubtedly the consumers hoped the situation to last as SST should have minimal impact on their everyday life and they also urged the authorities to monitor the traders.

In Kedah, a check by Bernama at a popular nasi kandar restaurant in Jitra found there was no increase in prices of food and beverage.

One of the restaurant employees said if there was an increase in prices of food and beverage they would notify the customers in advance. ― Bernama