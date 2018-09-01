PM confirms Mara to stay under Rural Development Ministry

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the dialogue session at the Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre September 1, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) will be placed under the Rural Development Ministry, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the decision was made following objections to the government’s earlier proposal to split MARA’s role among various ministries because of the agency’s size.

He said MARA’s role hadgrown and the agency was involved in various fields and businesses, and not merely for rural devlopment.

“I hope the ministry is strong enough and can shoulder the responsibility because MARA is not a small agency, but it is involved in various fields, including rural development, business, investment, education and training,” he added.

The prime minister said this in response to a question raised by a participant during a dialogue session at a congress on the future of bumiputera and the nation. The participant wanted to know the ministry responsible for MARA.

MARA was established on March 1, 1966, under the Parliament Act as a statutory body, following a resolution passed at the first Bumiputera Economic Congress in 1965.

Prior to this, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa claimed that MARA would be split and divided among several ministries, such as the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, Entrepreneur Development Ministry, Education Ministry, the Prime Minister’s Department and the Economic Affairs Ministry.

Mahathir gave the assurance that the government would provide adequate aid to MARA to ensure the agency’s success in carrying its role.

The congress, with the theme”Facing Bumiputera Challenges in New Malaysia, was attended by more than 2,500 participants. — Bernama