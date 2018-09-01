AirAsia rewards Big members with five million promotional seats

For members travelling on AirAsia X, they would also be able to enjoy all-in members fares as low as RM159 from Kuala Lumpur to Bali, Jeju, Seoul, Osaka, Amritsar, Sydney, Melbourne, and Hawaii. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — AirAsia Group Bhd is offering five million promotional seats to AirAsia Big members, enabling them to fly to more than 130 destinations within AirAsia and AirAsia X’s network.

The low cost carrier, in statement today, said its members would be able to enjoy more perks, including instant discounts, when they book flights directly on airasia.com or via the AirAsia mobile app.

“Up for grabs are promotional all-in members fares starting from RM15 for flights from Kuala Lumpur to destinations, including Kuantan, Johor, Langkawi, Silangit-Lake Toba, Phu Quoc, Hua Hin and Phuket.

“AirAsia Big members will enjoy priority access to the promotion from Sept 2, 2018 to Sept 9, 2018 and bookings can be made on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app for travel between Feb 18-Nov 26, 2019,” it said.

For members travelling on AirAsia X, they would also be able to enjoy all-in members fares as low as RM159 from Kuala Lumpur to Bali, Jeju, Seoul, Osaka, Amritsar, Sydney, Melbourne, and Hawaii.

For non-members, they are welcomed to book the promotional seats starting from RM20 from Sept 3-9, 2018. — Bernama

