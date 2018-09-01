Bellabeat’s new wearable features a crystal

The Bellabeat Leaf Chakra. — Picture courtesy of Bellabeat

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 — Bellabeat has unveiled the newest addition to its range of nature-inspired wearables, the Bellabeat Leaf Chakra.

As reported by Wareable, the brand has revealed the new release on the opening day of IFA 2018, as well as announcing more details and an exclusive waitlist for the product on its website.

According to Bellabeat, the tracker is the first to use natural energy, embedding a crystal into the brand’s signature leaf design to harness the crystal’s healing powers for enhanced wellness.

Customers will be able to choose from the Leaf Chakra Love with rose quartz, which is purported to bring calm and harmony, or the Leaf Chakra Power with onyx for strength/protection, and like Bellabeat’s other wearables, the Leaf Chakra can be also worn either as a necklace or clip.

With an emphasis on the mind-body connection, the wearable will track users’ sleep for improved mental and physical health, and offers meditation exercises to help calm the mind before bedtime.

It will also track your activity and menstrual cycle, and by bringing all this data together, Bellabeat claims its own algorithm will also determine your resistance to stress throughout the day.

This data can then be used to find out more about which areas of physical health are affecting your stress levels, with Bellabeat also designing a programme of breathing exercises to help you find a moment of calm.

Bellabeat is not the only name using crystals in an effort to boost wellbeing. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, the lifestyle website and now brand has been a large driver behind the recent trend for wearing and carrying crystals.

Fans of the site can now purchase The Goop Medicine Bag, containing a set of chakra-healing crystals, while Glacce has developed an even more unusual way of adding crystals into your wellness routine with its crystal-infused water bottle, also available on Goop.

Taryn Toomey, the founder of The Class studio workout has also designed her own range of crystal jewellery, The Airlume, to bring wearers love and protection.

More details are still to be released, but those interested can sign up to the waitlist for the Leaf Chakra on Bellabeat’s website now. — AFP-Relaxnews