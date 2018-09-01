Dr M on two-day official visit to Brunei

The Foreign Ministry today said Dr Mahathir would be accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and officials from the Prime Minister’s Department and Foreign Ministry. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 1 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will make a two-day official visit to Brunei from tomorrow.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, today said Dr Mahathir would be accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and officials from the Prime Minister’s Department and Foreign Ministry.

“This is Dr Mahathir’s second official visit to a Southeast Asian country after Indonesia and is a part of a series of foreign trips in introducing and establishing ties after he took over the premiership on May 10,” said the statement.

The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is scheduled to have an audience with the Prime Minister which would be followed by a luncheon, hosted by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to have a gathering with Malaysians in Brunei.

Wisma Putra said the visit would provide opportunities for both leaders to strengthen bilateral ties and existing cooperation. It will also enable Malaysia to highlight the latest government policies and the country’s stand, particularly on issues that have mutual benefits.

The visit will also see the two leaders exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah was the first foreign head of state who made a personal visit to Malaysia to congratulate Dr Mahathir as the country’s new Prime Minister.

In 2017, total bilateral trade between the two countries recorded RM4.69 billion (US1.14 billion) an increase of 70 per cent compared to 2016.

Brunei is Malaysia’s 35th largest trading partner globally and the seventh largest among Asean countries. — Bernama